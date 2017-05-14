Horror M1 crash leaves 4 dead

Johannesburg – A horrific, high-impact, multi-vehicle collision on the M1 south in the early hours of Sunday morning has left four people dead, paramedics said.

"Paramedics arrived at the scene and found accident debris and the twisted frames of the vehicles…scattered over a very large area," Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said in a statement about the accident, which took place shortly after 01:00.

Two people were declared dead on the scene, while two others died later in the morning in hospital, having sustained critical injuries.

"Three miraculously escaped with moderate injuries."

Of the three vehicles believed to have been involved in the crash, two were found on one side of the highway, while the other one was on the opposite side.

This led to the closure of both the north- and south-bound lanes.

Related collision

A paramedic travelling towards the scene of that accident came across another collision near the Woodmead off-ramp.

Following the affected traffic due to the earlier accident, some vehicles had made a U-turn on the highway and were travelling contra-flow.

"Reports indicate that a delivery vehicle stopped in the backlog, and a one-ton truck came hurtling down the roadway and rear-ended the delivery vehicle," said Botha.

The paramedic stopped at the scene and, together with firefighters also on the road, was able to rescue two men trapped in the wreckage of the truck.

Both men were stabilised on the scene before being taken to hospital – one in serious condition and the other critical.

The cause of the initial accident is being investigated.

