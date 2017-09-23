Horror on SA roads as long weekend gets underway

Several people have died on the roads as the long weekend gets underway. (Supplied)

Johannesburg - At least 12 people have died and 10 have been injured on the roads across the country on the first day of the long weekend.

Three people were killed this morning when a truck crashed into the side of a light motor vehicle at the N12 and R50 split in Delmas on Saturday morning.

In a separate incident, a man was killed and three others injured when a light motor vehicle rolled down an embankment off the Kloof Road in Bedfordview, while in Krugersdorp a man died and two others were critically injured following a head-on collision on the R24 near the Krugersdorp Nature Reserve.

Earlier News24 reported that seven people had died and five more injured when the bakkie they were travelling in rolled near Verena in Mpumalanga.

Three die in Delmas accident

ER24 Spokesperson, Russel Meiring, said a truck had crashed into the side of a light motor vehicle at the N12 and R50 split in Delmas shortly after 07:00 on Saturday morning.

"A wrecked light motor vehicle was found in the middle of the road while the truck had come to a stop a short distance away," he said.

Meiring said on closer inspection, paramedics had discovered the lifeless bodies of a woman and two men lying trapped inside the car.

"Assessments showed that all three patients had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs or life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead."

Meiring said the driver of the truck was also assessed and found to have escaped injury.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Vehicle rolls in Bedfordview

Meiring said a man was killed and three others injured when the vehicle they had been travelling in rolled down an embankment off the Kloof Road in Bedfordview just before 07:00 on Saturday morning.

He said ER24 paramedics had arrived on the scene to find the car on its roof and the occupants lying on the ground outside the vehicle.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that a man and woman had both sustained numerous injuries and were in a critical condition. Another man and woman were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries," he said.

"Paramedics treated the patients and provided the two critically injured with advanced life support. Unfortunately, after some time, the critically injured man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead," said Meiring.

Head on collision in Krugerdorp

Meiring said a man was killed and two others critically injured on Friday evening following a head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and a bakkie on the R24 near the Krugersdorp Nature Reserve.

Meiring said paramedics had found a man, woman and 4-year-old child inside the passenger vehicle.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the man, lying trapped, had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead," he said.

He said the woman and child sustained several injuries and were in a critical condition. He said they were both carefully extricated from the severely damaged vehicle before being airlifted to nearby hospitals.

Meiring said the driver of the bakkie had been treated and transported by another service.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

