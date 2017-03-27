Hospersa wants probe into Mankweng hospital ceiling collapse

Polokwane – Trade union Hospersa on Monday called for an investigation into the ceiling collapse in the Mankweng Hospital’s operating theatre.



The Limpopo Health Department had failed to address poor maintenance at the province’s hospitals and clinics, the union’s Limpopo secretary Jabulani Mashego said on Monday.

“They must inspect and evaluate their buildings to ensure that our people are safe. Hospersa is alarmed by the increasing number of incidents of unsafe working conditions our members have to work under,” he said.

The ceiling of the hospital’s theatre collapsed last week, as surgeons were preparing for an emergency C-section.

On March 2, five people were injured when a roof in the foyer of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital collapsed.

Limpopo Health Department spokesperson Thabiso Teffo said all their facilities were being assessed because some were in need of maintenance. A panel of engineers had been appointed to advise the department.