 

Hostage negotiator on scene at Cape Town supermarket robbery

2017-05-01 11:46

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

(SAPS)

(SAPS)

Cape Town - A hostage negotiator is on the scene at a Shoprite supermarket in Nyanga Junction in Cape Town, were an armed robbery is currently taking place.

City of Cape Town safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith said unconfirmed reports indicated that two people, including a security guard, have been shot.

The area has been cordoned off with a police task team on guard, he said. 

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted: "Those NYanga junction criminals are under our watch as we speak......  They have taken people hostage...."

"We condemn mall robberies - criminals must not hijack public spaces our people use. Nyanga Junction is under police presence," Mbalula also tweeted. 

The assailants were allegedly shooting blindly at police earlier, police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said.

The robbers are allegedly operating with high calibre weapons.

Rwexana said police are not aware of how many hostages were taken.

More details to follow on this developing story.

Armed robbery at Cape Town supermarket

2017-05-01 10:32

