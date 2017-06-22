 

Houses petrol-bombed during Mamelodi protest

2017-06-22 09:31

Alex Mitchley, News24

Pretoria - Houses were reportedly petrol-bombed in Mamelodi on Wednesday night during a protest, apparently over a damaged power transformer.

Public order police were deployed to the Mahube Valley overnight, police spokesperson Captain Johannes Maheso said. 

The violence apparently started when two communities in Mahube Valley started attacking each other by throwing stones over the damaged electricity transformer, which had left them without power.

fire, houses, petrol bomb
Houses petrol-bombed and burnt in Mahube Valley in Mamelodi. (Supplied)

It is understood that the fighting occurred between those living in a formal houses and an informal settlement which are right next to each other. 

A police source told News24 that things got out of hand between the homeowners and shack dwellers with several homes burnt to the ground, many more damaged, while about 30 shacks were burnt.

Minor injuries were allegedly reported. 

The situation remained very tense on Thursday morning with roads blocked as police monitored the situation. 

Follow News24 reporter Alex Mitchley on Twitter for the latest updates: @AlexMitchley


Read more on:    pretoria  |  protests  |  housing

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

New 'white monopoly capital' smear campaign tracked to Gupta associate

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
Refugee day brings reality of vulnerable refugees to light
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:25 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 09:16 AM
Road name: WET WEATHER

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 21 2017-06-21 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 