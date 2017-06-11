How ANC members rigged list process

The ANC has found gross violations of its guidelines on the selection of councillor candidates ahead of last year’s local government elections in the Western Cape.

This was not because of ignorance or lack of training, but rather a deliberate effort to undermine the authority of the guidelines to sway the process outcomes toward factional interests.

These are some of the findings by a task team of the party’s national executive committee (NEC), which was appointed in October last year to investigate processes that were followed in the highly contested selection of councillor candidates last year.

Disgruntled ANC members staged a number of protest marches to the party’s provincial headquarters in Cape Town last year, as well as blockading the N2, as part of the protest over the list process.

They claimed that candidates whom the party registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) were not the same people they had elected at ANC branch general meetings and, in some cases, claims were made that complete strangers had been registered.

City Press has seen a 48-page draft report, this week, of the NEC task team in which it states that not all ANC structures in the province were “capacitated enough” to carry out the list task – citing interests of friends, colleagues, family members and friends in cliques and cabals.

The team also found that there was an urgent need for politicisation of membership in branches to ensure that they know why they are members of the ANC, their duties, responsibilities and conduct as ANC members.

“The slow pace of response by the upper structures in case of disputes exacerbated minor problems to major unnecessary problems that divided members of the ANC and communities,” the task team noted.

According to the document, the task team met 64 branches of the ANC in the province, two sub-regions, six regional list committees, the provincial list committee and the provincial executive committee’s task team, which had also started investigating the complaints.

The ANC has six regions in the Western Cape.

In a number of branches in the Boland, the task team found that legitimate candidates were “mischievously” changed at the IEC registration point by the regional secretary.

Some candidates in other branches were replaced by those below them without any explanation and, in other cases, the whole candidate selection process “was bogus”.

The task team recommended disciplinary processes for a number of officials who were allegedly caught changing branch nominations in Paarl.

It also wants an explanation for the failure to register candidates in some wards in the Cape metro and in the Boland; the investigation of disruptions in different branches; and the changing of lists from the regions by the provincial list committee without consulting the regions.