 

How the ANC aims to bust the 'myth' of its inevitable decline

2017-03-19 22:05

Tshidi Madia, News24

Nathi Mthethwa chairperson of the ANC's subcommittee on political education discussing the party's policy documents ahead of the policy conference in June. (Tshidi Madia, News24)

Nathi Mthethwa chairperson of the ANC's subcommittee on political education discussing the party's policy documents ahead of the policy conference in June. (Tshidi Madia, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The ANC can avoid following the fate of other liberation movements which die after achieving freedom for their people, the party has said.

The ANC is currently engaging its members and society over its policy discussion papers ahead of the party’s national policy conference in June.

On Sunday the ANC’s subcommittee chairperson on political education Nathi Mthethwa held a briefing on the party's strategy and tactics document.

"We are dispelling and debunking the myth that it's inevitable, [that] you can't do anything [to prevent the movement dying]," said Mthethwa.

He said the 105-year-old movement and its alliance partners still had a chance to self-correct.

The ANC has been rocked by factional squabbles ahead of its 54th national elective conference in December where President Jacob Zuma is expected to step down as president of the party.

"The ANC and its alliance partners in government [are] at their weakest point if [the local government] elections... are anything to go by," said Mthethwa.

Dispel the myth

The party lost control of several municipalities including all major metros in Gauteng, relying on a coalition in order to hold onto power in Ekurhuleni.

Mthethwa said the internal fights, money politics and factionalism were not helping the liberation movement to move the country forward as it was supposed to.

He said the liberation movement had started losing power in the second decade of freedom but that it was not a natural trajectory, but rather due to subjective factors.

"There is no science in asserting that naturally a liberation movement has to lose power after twenty years," said Mthethwa.

"There are things we need to do, if we do them we obviously going to dispel this myth."

He said that failing to do so would leave the ANC and its alliance partners "in a serious quagmire, including losing power."

It's within our capacity as the movement to forge ahead at the helm of society or reverse our gains, he added.

Sunset clauses were not a mistake

Mthethwa said the quality of life for South Africans had significantly improved but the fundamental essence of apartheid still remained.

The strategy and tactics document speaks of the sunset clauses and why they were necessary at the time.

"During the negotiations process, compromises were struck around modalities of the transition. The liberation movement agreed to ‘sunset clauses’ operational in the first few years of the democratic dispensation," it said in the strategy and tactics document.

He said the clauses assisted to contain the violent and negative forces which were opposed to change but added that the ANC was disappointed to see those who would have been beneficiaries of the programme of reconciliation had not played their part in full.

The political education committee chair explained the reasoning behind agreeing to negotiate with the former oppressive regime.

"[It was] acknowledgement that both the military might of apartheid could not destroy the [liberation] movement. Neither [could] the liberation movement liquidate the apartheid forces - so it was negotiations," said Mthethwa.

He said the liberation movement believed the clauses were not a mistake because through them the way was paved to the democracy which it now leads in South Africa.

Read more on:    anc  |  nathi mthethwa  |  johannesburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Five suspects arrested in OR Tambo heist

2017-03-19 20:49

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
WATCH: Helen Zille's history of Twitter upsets

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 