How to get it right

2017-01-08 06:01

Poloko Tau

Nyambeni Lidzhade.

Polokwane - His pupils are seated every year among the country’s top achievers at matric-results functions.

The Class of 2016 was no exception, bagging first and third place for the top students in quintile 4.

Nyambeni Cedric Lidzhade, of Mbilwi Secondary School in Thohoyandou, was crowned Limpopo’s 2016 principal of the year – and Mbilwi was named the best school in the province.

Lidzhade, who attended Mbilwi as a child and has taught there for 29 years, continues to teach life sciences.

Parents queue for three days outside the school to secure a place for their children.

Here are his tips:

. Do not be like a preacher in church when you teach. Assess learners regularly to ensure that they understand the work.

It is pointless to simply stand before the learners and get them to write, without proper preparation.

. We teach and give formal and informal tests on each subject almost every week. This shows us whether learners have grasped what was taught.

. Commitment on the part of teachers and learners is key, as is discipline. We hit the ground running from day one, when we begin with intensive teaching.

. Mbilwi is an ordinary public school, where it is not unusual to have more than 50 learners in one class.

The school is big; we accommodated 2 288 learners and 74 educators last year. However, we do not use this or anything else as an excuse to hinder us from doing well.

. It takes special programmes to enable our learners to succeed and we pay great attention to the foundation phase.

Lower grades come in on Saturdays for maths and physical science lessons. This helps a great deal in preparing them for Grade 12.

. There is no need for pupils to fear maths and science. As challenging as these subjects can be, they are what our country needs.

. As principals, we need to lead by example. If we work together and remain committed and focused on a common goal, nothing can stand in our way.

