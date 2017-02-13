 

Huge perlemoen bust made at Cape Town harbour

2017-02-13 19:19

James de Villiers, News24

Perlemoen bust. (SAPS)

Cape Town – The Department of Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) on Friday discovered a 13m container at the Cape Town harbour housing R30m worth of illegally harvested perlemoen. 

The container was cleared for export to Asia. 

The department said in a statement that, with help from the South African Police Service, 9.4 tons of wet abalone and 3.3 tons of dried perlemoen were confiscated from the container. 

READ: Driver flees from vehicle loaded with perlemoen

"It is very frustrating because the illegally harvested abalone is usually very, very small, which is useless anyway and will probably be thrown away," departmental spokesperson Palesa Mokomele said. 

In a separate incident on February 2, DAFF and SAPS raided an illegal abalone processing plan in Milnerton and Montague Gardens. 

At least 27 182 dried, as well as 13 837 wet perlemoen were confiscated in the incident. 

The past two weeks police arrested 16 people in six separate incidents in relation to the illegal harvesting of perlemoen. All the incidents occurred within the Western Cape. 

