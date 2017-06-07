 

Hundreds of outsourced workers on strike at Port Elizabeth export company

2017-06-07 05:20

Joseph Chirume, GroundUp

Workers on strike at Dynamic Commodities in Port Elizabeth. (Joseph Chirume, GroundUp)

Workers on strike at Dynamic Commodities in Port Elizabeth. (Joseph Chirume, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth - Hundreds of workers have been on strike since May 24 at Dynamic Commodities, an export fruit and ice cream manufacturing company operating from the Coega Industrial Development Zone in Port Elizabeth.

GroundUp reports that the workers are contracted by labour broker firm, Outsource.

They are demanding an increase in their wages and an improvement in working conditions.

Security Officers Civil Rights and Allied Workers Union (Socrawu) Eastern Cape provincial organiser Thokozani Nogoqa said, “We are angry that Outsource does not want our members to organise in their factory… The bone of contention is the working conditions of the workers.”

He said people were working over 12 hours in fridges.

He said the company refused to provide special clothing, and did not provide transport at night, when some of the employees lived as far away as Uitenhage and New Brighton.

Socrawu member Samson Brown said, “We are tired of working for labour brokers… We have members who are earning R8.34 an hour. Most of our members have been working for this company for many years, but they are still casual workers.”

“Managers don’t allow workers to visit the toilet, often. We have experienced numerous cases where workers ended up peeing on themselves because they were not allowed to go to the toilets.”

Brown also said, “There is not even one black person at the management level. All managers are white and coloured people”.

Zine Nyengule is a line inspector earning R13.96 an hour.

“I am not even a permanent worker, despite the number of years I have been here. We work till late in the night and we are not paid for overtime.”

She also accused the managers of using racist language.

Vuyokazi Hlati, a line inspector earning R16.50 an hour, said, “We are the last to leave the company after the product is finished. We are not allowed to leave the product half done. We always face the risk of getting robbed when we are going home, because the company is deep in the bushes. We get transport at night after walking for a distance of four kilometres away from here. We are also not paid for going home late.”

Cronje Van Zyl, legal adviser and a member of Outsource, said, “The problem is with the worker’s union. We don’t recognise it.”

He said the union did not have organisational rights as it was registered in the security sector not certified for food production.

He said, “In February, the union took us to the CCMA but withdrew their case after they discovered that their constitution doesn’t extend to their particular workers’ rights [at Dynamic Commodities].”

According to Van Zyl the dispute was over a provident fund and the dismissal of an employee.

Asked about working conditions, he said employees did have to ask for consent to go to the toilet but “they’re given at least 30 minutes. They also have 45 minutes for lunch.”

He said wages had not been declared as a dispute.

“We have core workers and seasonal workers whose wages are different. R8.34 an hour is paid to new seasonal employees.”

He said only the core employees who work in the freezers are given protective jackets, not seasonal workers.
 

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police must defend themselves - KZN MEC

2017-06-06 21:47

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
56% of SA women say they've experienced sexual violence while using taxis
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 05:53 AM
Road name: N1

Knysna 05:46 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Powerball, Plus Tuesday June 06 results 2017-06-06 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 