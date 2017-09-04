 

Hung KZN municipality put under administration

2017-09-04 21:31

Kaveel Singh, News24

Nomusa Dube-Ncube. (Jabulani Langa, Foto24)

Nomusa Dube-Ncube. (Jabulani Langa, Foto24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – A hung KwaZulu-Natal municipality has been put under financial administration after councillors failed to adequately work together to deliver services to their community.

The eDumbe Municipality required provincial government intervention after an apparent lack of "cohesive governance" by councillors, who are said to have engaged in political infighting, absenteeism and flouting their code of conduct.

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said on Monday that the councillors had contributed to paralysing the municipality and its administrative and technical capacity to deliver basic services.

She said that the provincial government had "tolerated this behaviour from eDumbe councillors for far too long". 

Councillors needed to prioritise the plight of their communities, she said.

"From now on, we will be imposing fines and even expelling councillors found to have breached the code of conduct," Dube-Ncube said.

eDumbe Municipality council has been hung, meaning no political party has a working majority.

'Breakdown in governance'

Dube-Ncube said this had resulted in councillors walking out of the council chambers to frustrate efforts to conduct important council business.

She said the filling of critical vacancies, including that of Municipal Manager and several senior managers linked to key service delivery functions, had been delayed.

"The rules are very simple. If a councillor absents himself or herself for three consecutive meetings, the MEC is empowered to remove such a councillor. We can assure the eDumbe council that in applying the code of conduct which all of its councillors have signed up to, we will be acting without fear or favour and without any political considerations," said Dube-Ncube.

Dube-Ncube said she was in the process of disciplining the implicated councillors.

"I already have the names of the councillors that have violated the code of conduct and, as the MEC empowered by the law, I will be instituting disciplinary hearings in this regard. All implicated councillors will have to explain themselves before the disciplinary process," she added.

Dube-Ncube came down hard on the municipality, saying that one year after local government elections, public officials should be reporting back to communities.

"Instead, we are dealing with a breakdown in governance. While we accept that political parties are entitled to their differences, we will not allow anyone to play political football with the lives of our communities," she said.

Get the municipality back on track

Last week, Dube-Ncube addressed a special council of the eDumbe Municipality in Paulpietersburg, Northern KwaZulu-Natal, where she announced key interventions to "get the municipality back to the rails".

Dube-Ncube resolved to institute a "partial intervention" and appoint a financial administrator.

"[Their] role will be to introduce a financial recovery plan for the ailing municipality. The department has notified the national minister and all relevant structures of these support measures."

She said Cogta would also launch a forensic investigation, to "get to the bottom of what is causing financial distress at eDumbe, and prosecute those involved in wrongdoing".

"Even though the department is aware that the current council has inherited many of its financial problems from its predecessors, its lack of action and power games have worsened the situation over the past year."

Read more on:    cogta  |  nomusa dube  |  durban  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former ANCYL SG dies after being shot in 'ambush'

2017-09-04 21:07

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Police yet to identify 'speeding cop' transporting children
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 2 2017-09-02 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 