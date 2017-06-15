 

Hunt on for farm attackers in NCape, Limpopo

2017-06-15 22:33

Jenni Evans, News24

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Police on Thursday appealed for help in tracking down the perpetrators of two separate farm attacks - in Limpopo and the Northern Cape.

Late on Wednesday night, a couple in their sixties was ambushed on their farm near Haenertsburg, Limpopo, police said in a statement.

Their attackers left them severely injured and stole their firearms. A neighbour came to their aid and they were rushed to hospital. The man died on Thursday morning. The woman is still recovering.

Anybody with information about the attackers could call Detective Warrant Officer Andrew Ngamuni on 082 414 3031 or 015 276 6140, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or send an SMS to Crime Line 32211.

On Thursday morning, five men attacked the owner of the farm Eberon, outside Kimberley, his daughter and the grandmother.

The gang bound them with cable ties and fled with cash, firearms from a safe, cellphones, and the farmer's Mercedes-Benz. It was found abandoned a few kilometres from the scene. 

Police asked anyone with information about the attack to contact Captain Doggie Magugu on 082 469 0578 or 086 495 4646.


Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rhino horns worth millions seized at OR Tambo

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
'Daytime, night time...I just don't feel safe anymore' - UJ student
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 14 2017-06-14 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 