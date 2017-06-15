Hunt on for farm attackers in NCape, Limpopo

Cape Town - Police on Thursday appealed for help in tracking down the perpetrators of two separate farm attacks - in Limpopo and the Northern Cape.



Late on Wednesday night, a couple in their sixties was ambushed on their farm near Haenertsburg, Limpopo, police said in a statement.

Their attackers left them severely injured and stole their firearms. A neighbour came to their aid and they were rushed to hospital. The man died on Thursday morning. The woman is still recovering.

Anybody with information about the attackers could call Detective Warrant Officer Andrew Ngamuni on 082 414 3031 or 015 276 6140, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or send an SMS to Crime Line 32211.

On Thursday morning, five men attacked the owner of the farm Eberon, outside Kimberley, his daughter and the grandmother.

The gang bound them with cable ties and fled with cash, firearms from a safe, cellphones, and the farmer's Mercedes-Benz. It was found abandoned a few kilometres from the scene.

Police asked anyone with information about the attack to contact Captain Doggie Magugu on 082 469 0578 or 086 495 4646.



