 

I am fascinated by the law - ConCourt judge candidate

2017-04-04 23:02

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Judge Malcolm Wallis (Supplied)

Judge Malcolm Wallis (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Constitutional Court candidate Judge Malcolm Wallis told the JSC on Tuesday that he regards himself as a hard worker.

“I work very hard, as far as writing judgments is concerned. The recesses are not there for holiday, there are there to do the preparations and I do the preparations.  I am fascinated by the law. I write and I am asked to speak in conferences,” Wallis said during his interview with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) at the Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand.

He is currently a judge at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Wallis wrote the judgment confirming that the South African government had acted unlawfully when it failed to arrest Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir while he was in the country in June 2015.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked Wallis if it was correct to say less than 10 judges at the SCA carried the workload, while the rest didn’t do much. According to the SCA’s website there are currently 23 judges and six acting judges at the SCA.

Wallis said it would be an unfair statement, as a number of senior judges tried hard to do the job to the best of their abilities. His experience with the majority of his colleagues was that they worked hard.

“I would say there is an ethos of trying to do the job properly and well, but there are obviously areas of weakness and we need to address those,” he said.

Mogoeng  asked him whether he had ever spoken negatively about colleagues at the SCA. Wallis said he tried to be pleasant as he didn’t believe in making hurtful comments. 

SCA Acting Judge President Mandisa Maya commended Wallis for his work ethic and said she was happy to confirm his description of himself. 

Earlier, the panel of commissioners interviewed Judge Boissie Mbha for the post.

Mbha has been a judge at the SCA since 2014. He served as South Africa’s representative to the International Boxing Organisation from 2002 until 2003 and was vice-president of the World Boxing Association from 1995 until 1998.

Mbha said judges should only speak through their judgments.

Read more on:    jsc  |  constitutional court  |  judiciary

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA files urgent application to set aside Gordhan, Jonas dismissal

2017-04-04 22:58

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
AERIAL FOOTAGE: Largest Western Cape Dam down to 21%

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 4 results 2017-04-04 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 