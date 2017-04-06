I am still an MP, for now - Gordhan

Pravin Gordhan waves to supporters outside the Treasury in Pretoria. (AP, file)

Cape Town - Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan says he is still an ANC member of Parliament.



Gordhan told reporters on Thursday that he was resting and would be back in the National Assembly on April 18, for the debate on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

The former finance minister was the keynote speaker for ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada's memorial service in Cape Town on Thursday.

During his speech, a jovial Gordhan urged South Africans not to lose hope. While he did not paint a pretty picture of the ANC, he said he was still an ANC cadre.

There were still millions of activists around the country who remained faithful to the ANC of Kathrada, Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo, and others, he said, adding that there was still hope for the party.

He also called on South Africans to "join the dots" on what is currently happening in the country.

Collective action is what was needed to uplift poor communities, and it required social justice to be rooted in every South African's genetic makeup.

Dipuo Peters, Tina Joemat-Pettersson and Mcebisi Jonas all resigned as ANC MPs after they lost their jobs as ministers in Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle a week ago.

Gordhan was fired because of an "irretrievable breakdown of trust" between him and Zuma, ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe said after the party's national working committee (NWC) meeting on Tuesday.

Mantashe said he was not fired because of an intelligence report, as was originally believed.

"The NWC accepted that the irretrievable breakdown of the relationship was sufficient explanation between the president and members of Cabinet. The issue of the intelligence report was a complicated matter," Mantashe said.

