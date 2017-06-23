'I did not kill Karabo Mokoena' – Mantsoe

Johannesburg – Alleged murderer Sandile Mantsoe has denied
allegations made by the investigating officer that he had admitted to killing
his ex-lover Karabo Mokoena, saying that he had been coerced into writing a
statement by a female officer who threatened him.
In a replying affidavit read
out on Friday afternoon by his new legal representative, Victor Simelane, in
the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, Mantsoe said that, on his arrest, he was
detained at the Sandton police station and questioned by an unidentified woman.
The 27-year-old said that the
woman had made threats to him, telling him that if he didn’t co-operate with
her, she would call other male detectives who would assault him.
Mantsoe said in his affidavit
that he was made to write out his statement three times, and even when he went
with police to go and point out where the body was, he still feared that he
would be assaulted if he didn’t co-operate.
"No rights were read to
me, even when I was told to make a statement, and I still deny telling police
that I didn’t know where the body was. I told them everything after they
threatened me," said Mantsoe in his
replying affidavit.
He said that he did not confess
to killing Mokoena, as such a confession would have been made to the
commissioner of oaths.
In an affidavit read out on May
24, the investigating officer alleged that Mantsoe had submitted to a
commissioner of oaths that he had killed his ex-lover and burnt her body using
petrol, swimming pool acid, and a tyre, a claim he denied on Friday.
Mantsoe also denied that he
shared a matching tattoo of a crucifix with Mokoena, saying that the court
could refer to police for pictures that were taken on their camera for evidence
as proof of this.
The investigating officer had
claimed in his affidavit that Mantsoe had the same tattoo of a cross just under
his collar bone. Furthermore, he denied claims that he had mixed his blood with
Mokoena’s in a strange ritual aimed at enriching his business, saying that
although his business was up and down, he was able to meet his obligations.
'There
was no premeditated killing of her'
In the affidavit presented by
the investigating officer, it was alleged that Mantsoe and Mokoena had mixed
their blood to increase the success of his business,
and that Mantsoe had killed Mokoena to break a jinx that saw his business
performing poorly after their break-up in April.
Mantsoe said that the
investigating officer had not mentioned where the supposed ritual took place,
or the facts around it, and had failed to provide pictures of his supposed
tattoo.
Mantsoe took the court into
confidence and conceded that the two of them had been in an on-and-off
relationship, due to her "temperamental personality", saying that
they started dating casually in October 2016,
and that they had broken up two days before his birthday in November, before
reconciling again. He admitted that he picked up Mokoena at her home in
Diepkloof, Soweto, on April 27.
"I maintain that I did not
kill Karabo Mokoena, there was no premeditated killing of her," read his
legal representative, as Mantsoe looked straight ahead.
Mantsoe also said that he has
not, and will not, make any threats to anyone, and added that he had not heard
of any threats that have been made to him. He asked to be released on bail in
the interests of justice, saying that he did not believe that his release would
cause public outrage or result in people taking the law into their own hands.
Simelane explained that the
previous attorney who had handled Mantsoe’s bail application was not present,
however, Magistrate Carlo Labuschagne did not want to delay the application
further, saying that heads of arguments had to be presented soon.
Mantsoe is due to appear in the
Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court again on June 30.