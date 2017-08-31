 

I didn't ask anyone to help my family with state capture, or whatever - Zuma

2017-08-31 17:30

Jan Gerber, News24

President Jacob Zuma (AP)

President Jacob Zuma (AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – President Jacob Zuma wishes to “make it categorically clear” that he never instructed any state institutions to give contracts to his family members.

But he will appoint an inquiry into “state capture, or whatever”.

The National Assembly had to wait for the answer to DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s question from Zuma for more than 30 minutes while the EFF raised points of order. The EFF is of the opinion Zuma shouldn’t be allowed to address the House, as the highest court in the country found that he violated the Constitution. 

Their pleas made no impression on speaker Baleka Mbete. Zuma sat back comfortably in his bench while the red clad EFF MPs jumped up for their points of order, mostly expressionless, but he did smile the first time EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi referred to him as “uBaba ka Duduzane” (father of Duduzane).

When Zuma finally took to the podium, Makhosi Khoza was among the few ANC MPs who remained seated while the majority gave him a standing ovation.

Before asking his follow-up question, Maimane said Zuma says in the House that he will appoint an inquiry into state capture, yet he opposes it in court.

He then referred to an affidavit that Public Service and Administration chief director Brent Simmons submitted to Mbete earlier, in which it is alleged that Zuma lied to Parliament when he said he had never introduced members of his family to government officials and ministers for business purposes.

“Clarify for us: Who is lying?” Maimane said.

Zuma’s full, curt response was, “I have answered the question. I have never done such a thing. You have my answer, honourable member.”

DA chief-whip John Steenhuisen jumped up to complain to Mbete that Zuma didn’t answer the question.

“I answered the question,” said Zuma, while shifting his weight from one foot to the other.

Mbete said she can’t instruct the executive how to answer.

“This is a sham!” Steenhuisen erupted. “This is a sham! We might as well pack it up.”

“Go!” ANC backbenchers yelled while Maimane shook his head.

Several new points of order followed.

“We can’t allow the president to treat Parliament with disdain,” said Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, UDM chief whip.

After a few minutes, the IFP MP Nsikayezwe Cebekhulu could ask his follow-up question, which was whether Zuma had asked people to help his son Duduzane with business ventures.

“I’ve never sat in a meeting and asked anyone to help Duduzane. Never,” replied Zuma.

Amid kissing noises from the DA and EFF, NFP MP Munzoor Shaik-Emam, who was called a “useless ANC MP” by the EFF’s Hlengiwe Hlophe, asked if the inquiry will include state capture from before 1994 and “all state capture in the interest of radical economic transformation”.

Zuma said he is looking at the terms of reference of the inquiry and it will include how far “state capture, or whatever” goes. 

EFF leader Julius Malema asked why he doesn’t take action against people who make allegations against him.

“Honourable speaker, I don’t know whether the honourable members want to play politics,” Zuma started his response. He said people say things about “President Zuma” every day and he doesn't take them to court.

“You can take action against me if you think I was lying.p” an enraged Malema yelled. 

“I don’t take action in court against people like yourself,” Zuma replied, with a laugh.


Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  state capture  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SARS 'hostage victim' takes taxman to court

2017-08-31 17:19

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
'I want you journalists to be regulated' - the best Motsoeneng quotes from briefing
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, August 30 2017-08-30 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 