 

'I don't feel safe anymore' - UJ student

2017-06-14 20:42

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Michael Sun (Twitter)

Johannesburg - A young woman at the University of Johannesburg says she feels like she is trapped in a jail cell because she no longer feels safe walking in public.

More needed to be done to protect the country’s women, Nozipho Radebe said on Wednesday.

She used public transport to travel to and from university.

“I’m even afraid of going home, because I have to use a taxi and walk through a veld to get to my house. So now being restricted, even going to my own house, is just not a good feeling for me.”

She felt like she has lost the right to walk freely in public without fear.

“Daytime, night time, anytime of the day, I just do not feel safe anymore.”

She was speaking during an event at UJ at which Johannesburg public safety MMC Michael Sun announced a “Women Safety Campaign”.

“We can’t just sit back. We need to put our money where our mouths are and make sure that we equip our young people,” Sun said.

He said criminals looked for vulnerability and would never attack people in groups. Criminals stayed away from people who showed resistance, he said.

Martial arts specialists took students through the basics of self defence. Sun handed out pamphlets with safety tips and whistles for use in emergencies.

The campaign was started in reaction to numerous, recent killings of women. In many of the cases their boyfriends are the suspects.

“I want to believe that there is still a hero inside of each one of us. We need to build a safe community, but before we can do that, we need to build a foundation of care,” Sun said.

Mita Neshunzhi, also a UJ student, said men were supposed to protect the women they would marry one day. She woke up each day afraid of walking to campus.

“I always fear that today could be the day that I could be kidnapped or targeted. I think self-defence really helps.”

She said she was always vigilant and stayed aware of her surroundings.

“It is important to stay aware, because then it is easy to act on what is happening as opposed to it happening to you out of nowhere.”

2017-06-01 11:58

