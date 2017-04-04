 

I don't have time to waste on Ntlemeza matter - Mbalula

2017-04-04 20:52

Nation Nyoka, News24

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Pretoria - Newly appointed Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has refused to answer questions about Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza, saying he could only comment and make a determination after going through a handover report with his predecessor, Nathi Nhleko.

"I am not in the business of fighting such cases, my interest is to get down and knuckle down and fight crime and get all police force on board in relation to that," Mbalula said.

He was speaking at a press briefing held after his welcoming parade at the South African Police Service training academy in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Ntlemeza was appointed by Nhleko in 2015, but the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria set aside the appointment a few weeks ago.

The court found that he lacked the honesty and integrity to occupy a public office, making his appointment unlawful.

On Tuesday, Mbalula said there were more pressing issues to discuss than the Ntlemeza matter.

"I don't want to waste time with such issues, we've got a bigger task to execute to ensure that we are able to get down and fight crime in our society. I am not going to be going back and forth on that particular matter for a long time. I don't have time.

"We shouldn't waste resources on things that are not of value. Police are facing litigation all the time. Things like this have the potential to divert our attention and mismatch our priorities," he said.

