 

I don't support candidates, I support tradition – Cele

2017-09-22 17:23

Tshidi Madia

Bheki Cele (Lisa Hnatowicz, Beeld)

Bheki Cele (Lisa Hnatowicz, Beeld)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tshwane – ANC national executive member Bheki Cele says he doesn't understand the logic behind wanting to go against tradition in picking the next president of the ANC.

Cele, who attended a cadres' assembly at a Danville branch, told members of the party in attendance that the ANC had developed its traditions and cultures over its 105-year history.

He said while there had been many presidents in the organisation's past, it had become automatic since Chief Albert Luthuli's presidency (1952 - 1967) for the deputy to take over from the sitting president.

Cele said he struggled to understand the logic of "a president who chooses to change tradition".

"We are electing the capable, not because you're a man or a woman, but because you're capable to lead the ANC, and we do that within the traditions," he added.

Cele said the party had tried to change tradition when it went to the 52nd national elective conference.

"They tried to change the tradition in Polokwane and as the membership of the ANC, we said no, we refused for that tradition to be changed. Then the deputy president became the president," he explained.

Read more on:    anc  |  bheki cele  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I’m still surviving, still fighting' - murdered baby’s mother

2017-09-22 16:04

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Africa
WATCH: Mugabe looking frail at UN General Assembly
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 20 2017-09-20 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 