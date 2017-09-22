I don't support candidates, I support tradition – Cele

Tshwane – ANC national executive member Bheki Cele says he doesn't understand the logic behind wanting to go against tradition in picking the next president of the ANC.

Cele, who attended a cadres' assembly at a Danville branch, told members of the party in attendance that the ANC had developed its traditions and cultures over its 105-year history.

He said while there had been many presidents in the organisation's past, it had become automatic since Chief Albert Luthuli's presidency (1952 - 1967) for the deputy to take over from the sitting president.

Cele said he struggled to understand the logic of "a president who chooses to change tradition".

"We are electing the capable, not because you're a man or a woman, but because you're capable to lead the ANC, and we do that within the traditions," he added.

Cele said the party had tried to change tradition when it went to the 52nd national elective conference.

"They tried to change the tradition in Polokwane and as the membership of the ANC, we said no, we refused for that tradition to be changed. Then the deputy president became the president," he explained.