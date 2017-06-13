 

I handled Gupta citizenship applications 'by they book' - Gigaba

2017-06-13 15:05

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Malusi Gigaba. (Siyasanga Mbambani, City Press)

Malusi Gigaba. (Siyasanga Mbambani, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has confirmed that the letters circulated on social media granting the Gupta family South African citizenship are genuine.

"I have requested the department of home affairs to provide chronological details of how all applications by the Gupta family have been handled by the department of home affairs from the beginning," Gigaba said in a statement released by the finance department on Tuesday afternoon.

"We have no doubt that the whole process has been handled by the book in terms of our laws."

Gigaba explained that he had lawfully approved their applications in terms of the South African Citizen Act of 1995 which was amended by the South African Citizenship Amendment Act in 2010.

The act vested Gigaba with the authority to grant a certificate of naturalisation as a South African citizen to any "alien" who satisfied the requirements for naturalisation.

READ: Gigaba pushed through Guptas' SA citizenship - EFF

Courtesies

The application was therefore handled in line with the procedure that required that the department of home affairs submitted recommendations to the minister for consideration.

The granting of naturalisation certificates of such nature was not unusual, he said.

SPECIAL REPORT: #GuptaLeaks

Similar courtesies had been extended to prominent businessmen, including executives of multi-nationals and sports people.

He said it was unfortunate that the focus of the country was diverted toward "spurious sideshows when the country is faced with massive economic challenges".

On Monday, the Economic Freedom Fighters said it had received reliable information that during Gigaba's tenure as home affairs minister, he unduly granted the Gupta family South African citizenship.

In a letter dated January 22, 2015, Mr GG Hlatshwayo, on behalf of the director general, "correctly denied" the Guptas South African citizenship stating that they "did not comply with the requirement in terms of section 5(1)(b) of the South African Act 2010," the EFF said in a statement on Monday.

Hlatshwayo indicated that the Guptas "did not have five years of physical residence in the Republic of South Africa", the EFF said.

The application for naturalisation was therefore unsuccessful and the Guptas were advised to make another attempt on December 23, 2015, "provided [they] do not exceed 90 days outside South Africa for every year in the five years preceding [their] new application and comply with requirements as prescribed in Citizenship Act, Act 17 of 2010 as amended".

A few months later, Gigaba, in a letter dated May 30, 2015, wrote to the Guptas, granting them, what he terms, "early naturalisation".

Gigaba stated at the time that "after careful consideration of the matter, I have decided by the powers vested in me under section 5(9)(a) of the South African Citizenship Amendment Act, 2010 (Act no 17 of 2010), to wave the residential requirements in regards to your application for naturalisation and grant you early naturalisation".

The EFF is taking the matter to court.

Read more on:    gupta family  |  malusi gigaba  |  cape town  |  politics  |  gupta emails  |  gupta leaks

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Borrowed’ 9-month-old baby back with mom

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/Sport
WATCH: Paddy Upton on why the Proteas bomb out of ICC tournaments
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 10 2017-06-10 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 