 

I will not vote for an amoral leader - Makhosi Khoza

2017-05-13 21:04

Paul Herman, News24

Dr Makhosi Khoza (Jan Gerber, Netwerk24)

Dr Makhosi Khoza (Jan Gerber, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza says she will always vote for the ANC's survival, but not for an "amoral leader".

Khoza aired more of her hard-hitting views on Facebook on Thursday, saying she cannot divorce moral conscience from political choices.

"When truth decomposes, duplicity thrives. Admittedly, none of the MPs are directly elected," her post read.


"My political moral conscience signature is the ANC Constitution notably Rule 4.17. Please read it.

"I therefore cannot be expected to vote [for] an amoral leader whose behavioural practices liquidates the ANC at a speed faster than the spacecraft.

She said that, whenever she casts her vote, she will always vote for the ANC.

"This time around if called upon to vote, I solemnly declare that I'll vote for the ANC survival and not ANC liquidation and [a] moral authority enemy."

On Saturday, Khoza "welcomed" ANC Youth League eThekwini leaders who had taken issue with her post on Facebook, before proceeding to give them a "free lecture" on moral conscience.

"Well done comrades! I understand you want me to be recalled or disciplined. My answer to that is towards the end of this free ANC moral conscience lecture.

"Next step: read and debate the ANC Constitution Rule 4.17. Threats, intimidation, violence and intolerance are strictly forbidden. You are urged to advance your argument. Think ANC not personalities.

"Should [you] wish to invite me to facilitate the session as your senior comrade, you are more than welcome."

Her 35 years experience from age 12 to 47 associated with the ANC "might just assist in enlightening you about the ANC moral authority," she added, before repeating it was "free of charge".

A motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma is currently before Parliament's programming committee, pending the Constitutional Court's ruling on whether it can be conducted via a secret ballot.

Khoza told News24 in April that the party could have handled the idea of a motion of no confidence better.

ANC MPs were now "in the lion's den" as it considered their dilemma, amid widespread calls for Zuma to resign from office following his midnight Cabinet axings on March 30.

"Even if we win in numbers, we will not win as ANC," she said.

She wished the ANC had prevented a vote by asking society to allow the party to "take the correct decision" at its consultative conference in June.

This was not the first time Khoza has aired her views in public against Zuma.

Also in April, Khoza posted on Facebook about the "injudiciousness" of her ANC leaders.

She said the politics of patronage had "finally claimed the sanity of my ANC leadership".

"A triumphant story has turned tragic in my lifetime."

The ANC was defining itself out of power when the majority of its people remain trapped in poverty, she said.

Read more on:    anc  |  makhosi khoza  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WSU med student killed after res party turns violent

2017-05-13 20:22

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Ramaphosa pleads for 'one ANC slate'
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, May 13 2017-05-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 