I will not vote for an amoral leader - Makhosi Khoza



"My political moral conscience signature is the ANC Constitution notably Rule 4.17. Please read it.



"I therefore cannot be expected to vote [for] an amoral leader whose behavioural practices liquidates the ANC at a speed faster than the spacecraft.



She said that, whenever she casts her vote, she will always vote for the ANC.



"This time around if called upon to vote, I solemnly declare that I'll vote for the ANC survival and not ANC liquidation and [a] moral authority enemy."



On Saturday, Khoza "welcomed" ANC Youth League eThekwini leaders who had taken issue with her post on Facebook, before proceeding to give them a "free lecture" on moral conscience.



"Well done comrades! I understand you want me to be recalled or disciplined. My answer to that is towards the end of this free ANC moral conscience lecture.



"Next step: read and debate the ANC Constitution Rule 4.17. Threats, intimidation, violence and intolerance are strictly forbidden. You are urged to advance your argument. Think ANC not personalities.



"Should [you] wish to invite me to facilitate the session as your senior comrade, you are more than welcome."



Her 35 years experience from age 12 to 47 associated with the ANC "might just assist in enlightening you about the ANC moral authority," she added, before repeating it was "free of charge".



A motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma is currently before Parliament's programming committee, pending the Constitutional Court's ruling on whether it can be conducted via a secret ballot.



Khoza told News24 in April that the party could have handled the idea of a motion of no confidence better.



ANC MPs were now "in the lion's den" as it considered their dilemma, amid widespread calls for Zuma to resign from office following his midnight Cabinet axings on March 30.



"Even if we win in numbers, we will not win as ANC," she said.



She wished the ANC had prevented a vote by asking society to allow the party to "take the correct decision" at its consultative conference in June.



This was not the first time Khoza has aired her views in public against Zuma.



Also in April, Khoza posted on Facebook about the "injudiciousness" of her ANC leaders.



She said the politics of patronage had "finally claimed the sanity of my ANC leadership".



"A triumphant story has turned tragic in my lifetime."



The ANC was defining itself out of power when the majority of its people remain trapped in poverty, she said.

