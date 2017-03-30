 

ICYMI: Revoke Guptas citizenship and other takeouts from SACP briefing

2017-03-30 12:44

Johannesburg - The SACP briefed the media on Thursday morning, on issues relating to a possible Cabinet reshuffle, confirming President Jacob Zuma’s intention to remove Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Solly Mapaila also conveyed that the SACP have said in their meeting with the ANC that the citizenship of the Gupta family must be revoked.

News24 covered the briefing live. Catch up here. Here is the SACP's full statement on its discussion with the ANC.

News24’s Mahaltse Gallens and Tshidi Madia attended the briefings. Here are some highlights from Madia's live tweets at the briefing:

Official Kathrada memorial service to be held in Soweto

56 minutes ago

