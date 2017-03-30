ICYMI: Revoke Guptas citizenship and other takeouts from SACP briefing

Johannesburg - The SACP briefed the media on Thursday morning, on issues relating to a possible Cabinet reshuffle, confirming President Jacob Zuma’s intention to remove Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Solly Mapaila also conveyed that the SACP have said in their meeting with the ANC that the citizenship of the Gupta family must be revoked.



News24 covered the briefing live. Catch up here. Here is the SACP's full statement on its discussion with the ANC.

News24’s Mahaltse Gallens and Tshidi Madia attended the briefings. Here are some highlights from Madia's live tweets at the briefing:



#SACP Mapaila: the leadership must be able to come out openly, be above factions & unify the movement @News24 March 30, 2017

#SACP Mapaila says treasury must be handled with care. "Can't allow the parasites & vultures to encircle it" @news24 — Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) March 30, 2017

#SACP Mapaila says its members had not yet taken a decision to resign if Gordhan is ousted @News24 — Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) March 30, 2017

#SACP Mapaila: 'intelligence' report was one of the reason given for recalling the finance minister. "We are unhappy about that" @news24 — Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) March 30, 2017

#SACP Mapaila: we have made it very clear that Cde Pravin has run that ministrynwith absolutely cleanliness @news24 — Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) March 30, 2017