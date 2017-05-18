'If drought continues, more farmers will close shop'

Bothaville – If the drought continues unabated, it could see more
farmers close shop, CEO of Free State Agriculture, Henk Vermeulen, said on
Wednesday.
Speaking at the Free State
Agriculture stand at the Nampo Harvest Day festival in Bothaville, Vermeulen
said the drought had had a severe impact on the farming community, especially
in the Free State.
"We are very glad for the
rain that has come, and the current situation. But as a result of the drought,
the position of farmers has deteriorated in terms of their financial position,
especially if you look at the amount of
cattle that has had to be sold as a result of the drought.
"Now there is a shortage
of cattle and sheep, to such an extent that the person who is buying meat is
going to pay the price now."
Vermeulen said he also believed
that government’s assistance had come a little too late.
"It did not come quick
enough, and this is the exactly the result. People on the streets are paying
the price for all the cattle and the sheep that has been slaughtered because
there was no grazing for them."
He said the province had also
seen a shortage of maize.
"As a result of that, a
lot of people that were feeding chickens could not pay the price of the high
maize price that was instituted because of the shortage."
He said what further
perpetuated the situation was "the dumping of chickens in South Africa
from Europe".
"It was so difficult that
a lot of people had to close down. Those are the effects of the drought."
'Input
costs rising, prices are down'
He said when one looked at the
input costs of a farmer, the debt carried over to next year.
"It will cost him about
R4m to R5m on a small farm just to get the input costs, and if you do not get
any rain you have got nothing, you are stuck with a debt of R3m, so there are a
lot of people whose financial position is in dire straits.
"Some farmers could
arrange to carry on this year. It looks good, but the prices are down… The
drought is an extremely difficult thing for the farmers.
"It will take, for certain
veld, four to five years to restore. It looks good from the road, the grass is
high, but when you go close to look at what type of grass it is, you will find
that it is not quality grass."
Vermeulen said the country
needed to analyse the drought situation.
"We need to look at the
warning systems, we are not in an African country where there is a lot of
water. This is extremely difficult, but you know that farmers are extremely
hopeful beings, we carry on in hope that everything will be fine. We know that
the Western Cape is in a difficult position, similar to that which we were in
last year, so we are happy to be in a better position, right now.”
If the drought continued,
Vermeulen said more farmers would leave the industry.
"Farming will not be
profitable anymore, it in itself is not really profitable… The input costs are
rising, but the prices are down. A lot of people do not understand the
mechanics of farming, it is not always good times, there are also bad
times."
'If the
farmers close down, then the towns close down'
Vermeulen said many farmers had
to stop farming because they could not take the financial burden anymore.
"Insurance companies
refused to ensure certain crops in certain areas because it was too
risky."
He said many emerging farmers
went out of business because they also could not handle the effects of the
drought.
"Their cattle died and
there was no grazing and there was no assistance. We are a little bit scared
for this coming year because it will take the farmers about four to five years,
good years, to restore, otherwise, a few
more others will move out.”
Vermeulen said this had a
negative effect on food security.
"South Africa is perhaps
the only country that has a farming community that is not being subsidised by
the government. All the other governments around the world are protecting their
farmers and their crops, making sure that they are on their farms."
He said South Africa needed to
consider subsidising farmers.
"On the one side, we need
new entrants, but do not bring in a new entrant if they are not going to
survive. On the other hand, if there are guys that are doing well, keep them
there, in terms of food security."
He said the drought did not
only affect the farmers but the
neighbouring rural communities and towns that depended on farmers.
"If the farmers close
down, then the towns close down," said Vermeulen.