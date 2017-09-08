If I don't win, I'm ready to be led - Dlamini-Zuma

Cape Town - If her bid for the ANC presidency is unsuccessful, she is ready to support the chosen candidate and be led, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Friday.

"The December conference is not there to battle, but to elect," she said while addressing farmworkers and members of the Boland ANC Women's League in Mbekweni, Paarl. "And if I am not elected, my job is to support whoever is, because together we work to grow the ANC."

Infighting was causing division within the movement when unity in building the party and winning back votes was crucial, Dlamini-Zuma insisted.

"I am not running for leadership because I want this job for me. It's about the ANC and what the branches decide. If you want to lead, you must be prepared to be led. Winning isn't about me, it's about building this organisation."

She warned against disgruntled members leaving the party without attempting to resolve the issues causing dissatisfaction within their ranks.

"If you have a problem, you don't take it next door to the neighbour. You sort it out," she said.

"It must be dealt with, within the proper structures. Taking your vote to the oppressors won't solve the issue. Even if things are difficult, you can't vote for the people who have oppressed us."

Children of farmworkers 'should be running things'

Dlamini-Zuma spent most of the afternoon listening to farmworkers and women from areas including Stellenbosch, Paarl and Worcester speak about the hardships they face and the effect of social ills on their families and communities.

The lack of education in rural areas appeared to strike a chord with her after mothers complained that their children had difficulty accessing education, inevitably resulting in them remaining stuck in a circle of poverty.

More than 20 years after the dawn of democracy, it concerned her that the children of farmworkers were still, like their parents, working as seasonal labourers.

"In our farming communities, we should have facilities that teach our children about the agriculture sector. They shouldn't just be the workers, by now they should be running things. They grew up in this environment," she said as her audience nodded in agreement.

Land restitution was necessary to transform the living conditions of the poor, Dlamini-Zuma said.

"Where else will we build houses, farms and businesses? The Freedom Charter says SA belongs to all who live in it, but in terms of land, it only belongs to a select few."

It was important for women and young people to stake their claim in the economy and to support each other's business ventures, she told the sea of supporters wearing their party colours.

"Radical economic transformation will happen, and it must find us ready. Make sure you are skilled and trained so that businesses are not only run by men."

