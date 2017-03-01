 

If this is what it takes to improve education, so be it – Parents shut down classes

2017-03-01 06:52
(File, Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

(File, Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Parents say classes will not resume at Mseki Primary School in Gugulethu until they get a clear response to their demands from the Western Cape education department.

Last week classes were disrupted at the school when parents, members of the school governing body (SGB) and some teachers protested against alleged overcrowding and non-payment of teachers.

On Tuesday morning teaching stopped when parents, teachers and pupils marched to the Gugulethu police station to try and obtain a permit to march to the department. They were told that they would have to apply for a marching permit at the Civic Centre in Cape Town and they would have to wait seven days to get a response.

By the time the protesters marched back to the school from the police station, most of the pupils had gone home.
 
Phunyezwa Sonqishe, a parent and SGB member, said they had made an appointment and gone to the department's offices on Monday, but had not received much help.

'No unnecessary chaos'

"We want mobile classrooms, and we want to know what will happen to the two teachers who still have not been paid, even though the department says they have [been].

"We are not going to break windows, burn down the school or cause unnecessary chaos, but we will fight for what we want. Learning will not continue until we are heard," said Sonqishe.

A parent of a Grade 5 pupil said if this is what it takes to improve education for their children, then so be it.

Spokesperson for the Western Cape education department Millicent Merton said the department was aware of the march and the protest at the school.

"We call on parents not to disrupt teaching and learning."

She said the SGB had an upcoming appointment with the department officials responsible for infrastructure.

Read more on:    cape town  |  education  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#FeesMustFall activist takes bail refusal challenge to ConCourt

22 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
FOOTAGE FROM THE VAAL: Dam filled to 100%

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday February 28 results 2017-02-28 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 