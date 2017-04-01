 

'If Zuma does not jump, he’ll be pushed' - Maimane

2017-04-01 22:28

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Mmusi Maimane chats to media about cabinet reshuffle at OR Tambo off the plane from London. (Monica Laganparsad, News24)

Mmusi Maimane chats to media about cabinet reshuffle at OR Tambo off the plane from London. (Monica Laganparsad, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane on Saturday said if President Jacob Zuma doesn't jump, he would be pushed.

Maimane said in a statement that Zuma’s decision to fire Treasury leadership and replace them with “servants of corruption” had sparked the country into action.

“The groundswell of unity among South Africans, from the clergy to NGOs; from the opposition to senior members within the ANC, following Jacob Zuma’s hostile takeover of the Treasury and selling of the country to a cabal of looters and liars, leave Zuma with two options; jump or be pushed,” Maimane said.

He said a petition had already received close to 300 000 signatures – all calling for Zuma to be removed.

"Ultimately, it is the National Assembly that has the duty and Constitutional authority to remove the president when he does not act in the interests of the country, the people and the economy," he said.  

Maimane said the National Assembly had hired Zuma and it was now time to fire him.

He said National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete should reconvene the Assembly for a special sitting to debate and vote on a Motion of No Confidence in Zuma.

"This is not a DA Motion of No Confidence, it is the people’s Motion of No Confidence."

Maimane also added that it was in the interest of the country that political parties support Zuma's removal.

He said they would take their message to ANC’s doorstep on Friday, April 7, to remind Cyril Ramaphosa, Jackson Mthembu, Derek Hanekom and others of their primary duty.

“One man cannot hold 56 million South Africans hostage,” he said.  

On Friday the Western Cape High Court dismissed the party’s bid to have the swearing in of Zuma's new Cabinet ministers interdicted.

Maimane filed the motion on Thursday afternoon, before the president's reshuffle at midnight.


Read more on:    da  |  mmusi maimane  |  jacob zuma

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC Gauteng, SACP lash out at current ANC leaders

2017-04-01 21:10

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Comments have been closed for this article.

Inside News24

 
/News
Barbara Hogan: Zuma worshipped at an altar of corruption

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday April 1 2017-04-01 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 