IFP Nquthu victory won’t change KZN political landscape - political analyst

Nquthu - The Inkatha Freedom Party's outright majority victory in the Nquthu municipality by-election won't change the political landscape in KwaZulu-Natal, a political analyst said on Thursday.

Their victory doesn't change anything except to show the fact that the IFP was still a force to be reckoned with, Protas Madlala told News24.

"The IFP has done very well, but, it's just one municipality in the whole province. If it had won five out of 10 municipalities, then it would have been a different story," Madlala said.

The IFP won 14 out of the 17 wards in the municipality during Wednesday's by-election, the Electoral Commission of SA announced on Thursday.

The African National Congress won only three wards, despite President Jacob Zuma, his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa and many ANC NEC members having campaigned in the area.

Out of the 33 council seats, the IFP won 19, the ANC 10, the Democratic Alliance two, and the National Freedom Party and Economic Freedom Fighters one each, the IEC said.

The by-election came after the KwaZulu-Natal government dissolved the Nquthu municipal council in February after it failed to elect its leaders, including the mayor and speaker since the August 3 local government election.

Madlala said the IFP's win didn't do much harm to the ANC, which governs KZN, but it was just a wake-up call.

The ANC should be worried though ahead of the 2019 national elections, he said.

"I'm sure the ANC is licking its wounds after investing so much in their campaign leading up to the by-election," Madlala added.

The IFP had won 15 seats to the ANC's 14 during the August 3 municipal election.

