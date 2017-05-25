 

IFP Nquthu victory won’t change KZN political landscape - political analyst

2017-05-25 19:51

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

Inkatha Freedom Party president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Inkatha Freedom Party president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nquthu - The Inkatha Freedom Party's outright majority victory in the Nquthu municipality by-election won't change the political landscape in KwaZulu-Natal, a political analyst said on Thursday.

Their victory doesn't change anything except to show the fact that the IFP was still a force to be reckoned with, Protas Madlala told News24.

"The IFP has done very well, but, it's just one municipality in the whole province. If it had won five out of 10 municipalities, then it would have been a different story," Madlala said.

The IFP won 14 out of the 17 wards in the municipality during Wednesday's by-election, the Electoral Commission of SA announced on Thursday.

READ: Nquthu residents not duped by 'messiahs' - IFP

The African National Congress won only three wards, despite President Jacob Zuma, his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa and many ANC NEC members having campaigned in the area.

Out of the 33 council seats, the IFP won 19, the ANC 10, the Democratic Alliance two, and the National Freedom Party and Economic Freedom Fighters one each, the IEC said.

The by-election came after the KwaZulu-Natal government dissolved the Nquthu municipal council in February after it failed to elect its leaders, including the mayor and speaker since the August 3 local government election.

Madlala said the IFP's win didn't do much harm to the ANC, which governs KZN, but it was just a wake-up call.

The ANC should be worried though ahead of the 2019 national elections, he said.

"I'm sure the ANC is licking its wounds after investing so much in their campaign leading up to the by-election," Madlala added.

The IFP had won 15 seats to the ANC's 14 during the August 3 municipal election.

Read more on:    anc  |  ifp  |  durban  |  elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

VhaVenda princess loses appeal bid in challenge for throne

57 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/Sport
WATCH: Victorious Blitzboks team thank media for their support
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 24 May 2017-05-24 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 