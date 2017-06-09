 

Illegal miners arrested in Limpopo, machinery confiscated

2017-06-09 16:51

Chester Makana, News24 Correspondent

Burgersfort - Police arrested four illegal miners and confiscated mining plant equipment on Thursday evening in the Sekhukhune mining district.

Illegal mining has been ongoing for months in the area with heavy mining equipment and cargo trucks becoming a daily feature near Burgersfort and Lebowakgomo.

Miners are targeting areas where chrome, platinum and other minerals may be found in disused mines.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said a special team was working to ensure illegal mining in the area is rooted out.
 
He said the suspects - aged 36, 41, 56 and 61 - were arrested in the evening while mining in the area.
 
"These arrests should send a strong message that the police will stay focused and relentless when confronting this problem of illegal mining," said Mojapelo.

He said the suspects would appear in court on charges of contravening the Mining and Petroleum Resources Act and National Environment Maintenance Act.

