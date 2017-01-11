'I'm excited to learn and to be smart' - Grade 1 pupil on first day

What To Read Next

Merik Fourie on his first day at school. (Gabi Falanga/News24)

Johannesburg – Children in oversized uniforms clung onto their parents' hands as they embarked on their first day of "big school" in Johannesburg.

- Send us your back to school stories and photos.

At Rivonia Primary School, 7-year-old Aphiwe Mathe grinned broadly as she sat in her Grade 1 classroom.

Her mom, Lungi, stood by her side moments before class began.

"I'm excited to meet some new friends and I'm excited to learn and to be smart," said Aphiwe.

"I want to be a teacher when I'm big."

Not everyone was so sure about their first day of primary school.

In the quad, a tiny boy sat huddled next to his mom, his head bowed. He refused to speak as his mom whispered words of reassurance to him.

Reading, homework

Outside the property, Merik Fourie, his blue eyes sparkling, marched along the pavement towards the entrance, dad and older brother in tow.

He said he wasn't scared of going to school. He added that his mom had packed a lunch box for him but he didn't know what was inside.

His dad, John, said: "It's Merik's first day at big school and my oldest son's last first day, he's in Grade 7."

In the Grade 1 classrooms, parents took photos of their children sitting at their desks.

"It's very exciting," one father was overheard saying to another.

"He's fine, he's colouring in," another dad reassured his wife.

Grade 1 head Lynette Bricker said most of the new learners were confident because they had attended an orientation day in November.

"They meet their teachers, see their classroom and where the toilets are so that the first day is not totally overwhelming.

"We seldom have tears, but the first thing they ask is when are we going to read and when will we have homework. Homework is very exciting at this stage."



