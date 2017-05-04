 

'I’m not chasing any job' - Gordhan after High Court ruling

2017-05-04 22:38

Mpho Raborife, News24

Pravin Gordhan. (File, City Press)

Johannesburg - Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan would not return to his job, even if the courts found that President Jacob Zuma had erred by unceremoniously removing him and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas from their positions.

“Let the courts do their job and let’s see what happens. It’s a legitimate legal process and I’m sure there are going to be further steps in the process, so let’s wait and see,” he said on the sidelines of the opening of an exhibition titled “Promises and Lies: The ANC, Exile and the Project of Freedom”. He delivered a keynote address.

He told News24 he had not read about Judge Bashier Vally’s ruling earlier that Zuma must hand over all the documents he used to justify changing his Cabinet on March 30.

When asked whether he would return to the post once more, if the High Court in Pretoria found that Zuma’s decision was irrational, Gordhan said no.

“I’m not chasing any jobs.”

The DA filed an urgent application with the court in Pretoria on April 24, to force Zuma to disclose his reasons for reshuffling his Cabinet on March 30.

In court papers, Zuma said the DA's urgent application to have reasons for the recent Cabinet reshuffle divulged was misconceived and without merit.

Zuma argued he was exercising his powers in terms of section 91(2) of the Constitution and that he took an executive decision that deserved protection from disclosure.

The DA said it wanted the court to review and set aside Zuma's decision to dismiss Gordhan and Jonas.

The DA said its application for a review of Zuma's move was unable to proceed because he had refused to file the record and reasons for his decision, which was “wrong as a matter of law”.

After listening to arguments, Vally said Zuma had five days to hand over records explaining his reasons.

“The first respondent is to dispatch to the applicant’s attorney’s within five days of the date of this order the record of all documents, contracts, memorandums, advice, recommendations, evaluations and reports that relate to the making of the decisions which are sought  to be reviewed and set aside.”

Vally ordered Zuma to pay the costs of the application.

206 arrests made in six weeks for illegal border crossings - SANDF member
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 03 2017-05-03 21:04
