I'm still available for Beaufort West mayor position - Truman Prince

Cape Town – Flamboyant former Beaufort West mayor Truman Prince says he is available for another round at the chains if the ANC wins the ward left vacant by the resignation of the DA's Djorge Malooi.

"I am always available if the people want me and if the party wants me," he said on Friday.

Prince lost out to Malooi through a shock alliance between the DA and the Karoo Democratic Front (KDF) after the August 2016 local government elections.

He said he would campaign for, and support, any ANC candidate contesting the vacant Ward 7 seat, just to make sure the party got back in control. If the ANC won, the choice of mayor was out of his hands, but he would be available if needed.

His biggest worry since he left office was that the municipality had increased its debt since the DA took over, and that its budget would not be passed at the end of March because there was no clear majority anymore.

"They are 6-6 now," he said, referring to the split in council seats between the DA/KDF and ANC.

Malooi announced his resignation on Sunday, citing personal reasons. He had only been mayor for about six months, after the five-seat DA snatched the Western Cape town from the ANC through an alliance with the KDF kingmakers, who held one seat.

"They will not have a quorum if we walk out," said Prince.

'Opportunistic individuals'

Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) spokesperson Kate Bapela said a date for the by-election had not been set yet, as it still had to go through the co-operative governance minister's office.

Prince said the ANC was already working hard to regain control of former DA Western Cape leader Patricia de Lille's home turf.

In its short time in the majority, the DA had managed to take the birthplace of heart transplant pioneer Chris Barnard "down the drain", Prince claimed.

"Mr Malooi is a very good guy, but he has been remote-controlled from the top to the bottom. You can't do that in local government," said Prince of the opposition in the country's oldest municipality.

ANC chief whip in the council, Mcebisi Kilani, said voters could now compare who had run the town better, and make an informed decision on who was better placed to lead.

He said Malooi did not have the necessary experience, which made him vulnerable to "opportunistic individuals" in his own party. Service delivery had suffered and the town was worse off for it, he said.

Combined with the recent senior resignations in the DA, he said the ANC felt equipped to take back the town.

Last week, Bonginkosi Madikizela was elected DA acting leader in the Western Cape after De Lille resigned from the post to focus on being mayor of Cape Town.

On Monday, DA Western Cape caucus chairperson Rodney Lentit resigned from the provincial legislature.