 

Imposition of Dlamini-Zuma as MP a disgraceful act of desperation – Cope

2017-09-08 22:46

Mxolisi Mngadi

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. (Simon Maina, AFP)

Cape Town – Swearing in Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as a Member of Parliament would be a disgraceful act of desperation that should leave a bitter taste in the mouths of many, Cope said on Friday.

"The Zuma-ANC could not have sunk as low as the arrogant imposition of Dlamini-Zuma as an MP. They have really stooped very low again," said Cope's national chairperson Pakes Dikgetsi in a statement.

He was reacting to media reports that Dlamini-Zuma – an ANC presidential hopeful – would be sworn in as MP at an unknown date.

She would replace Pule Mabe who resigned from Parliament earlier this month, according to eNCA.

"Hot on the heels of the infamous imposition of the disgraced Brian Molefe as MP, the once glorious movement decides to use strong-arm tactics to swear in one of Jacob Zuma's sycophants as MP [over] genuinely deserving people," he said.

It is now abundantly clear that the Zuma faction will do anything to consolidate factional interests and secure power at all cost, Dikgetsi warned.

"The sad part of all these shenanigans is that the ruling elite care more about themselves. The interests of the nation, good governance and those of the suffering poor and unemployed masses have been put on the back burner," he said.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe told News24 earlier on Friday that Dlamini-Zuma had not asked to go to Parliament, instead the party leadership had discussed the matter and felt it would be unfair to keep her out.

"Before she left for the African Union Commission (in 2012) to be chair she, was in the top 20 on the (ANC's) national list of people to go to Parliament," he said.

