Informal settlements use a fraction of Cape Town water - De Lille

Cape Town – Informal settlements use 4.7% of Cape Town’s water and formal residences 55.6%, mayor Patricia de Lille said on Thursday.

Flats and complexes used 9.2%, old-age homes and homeless shelters 1.8%, and retail and offices 11% of the city's water, she said in a statement.

Industry used 3.9%, city-owned facilities and departments 5.2%, and the government 2.5%.

The remaining 6.1% came from standpipes during construction work, or at schools, sports grounds, and community organisations.

The city was in its fourth week of level 3B water restrictions, which limit the use of potable water in gardens.

“Reducing consumption is the key intervention during a time of drought as international best practice shows,” De Lille said.

She revealed the street names where fines had been issued for contraventions of level 3B restrictions, but not the addresses of trespassers. The identities of the offenders would only be disclosed once they had paid a fine or appeared in court.

“We have such great water ambassadors in every suburb, but we have many rotten apples as well who are spoiling all of our efforts to conserve water.”

Water restriction exemptions for companies and residents had been revoked to bring them into line with the level 3b criteria. They included large single residential units, body corporates, homeowners’ associations, and estates.