Initial chemical tests show Oudtshoorn water meets standards - municipality

Cape Town – The first set of chemical results of water tests
conducted on the water in Oudtshoorn indicate that its iron content falls
within South African standards, the local municipality has said.
Biological results would be available on Tuesday after the discoloured
water experienced since last weekend was sent for tests to detect bacteria.
The water, drawn from the Koos Raubenheimer dam, is believed
to be discoloured due to mud as well as remains of burnt vegetation in the
water catchment area, the municipal water department said earlier this week.
The discolouration occurred following heavy rains and flash
floods in the town this past weekend.
Mayor Colan Sylvester has rubbished claims on social media
of people being hospitalised due to the water, confirming that both the
Oudtshoorn Provincial Hospital and the Klein Karoo Medi-Clinic have not
received any incidents of this nature.
The local water department maintained that there was no
reason to believe the water was unsafe for human consumption, but encouraged
consumers to boil it before use as a precautionary measure ending the outcome
of the tests.