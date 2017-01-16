 

Inquiry into 'Guptagate' only way to clear the air - Madonsela

2017-01-16 17:43

Jenni Evans, News24

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela (Jenni Evans, News24)

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The only way to test the "Guptagate" allegations made by whistleblowers - including Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas - about state capture would be through a commission of inquiry, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela insisted on Monday.

"It's a highly charged matter, politically and emotionally," said Madonsela of the furore caused by her State of Capture report, released after she ended her seven-year tenure in October last year.

Addressing the Cape Town Press Club, Madonsela said the matter had deepened the "trust deficit" in the country, and that a commission of inquiry would clear the air.

"It may well be that the deputy finance minister is not telling the truth," said Madonsela.

Last year, Jonas said he had been offered R600 000 to take the job of finance minister before Nhlanhla Nene was inexplicably removed and replaced by Des Van Rooyen, then a relative unknown.

Van Rooyen was hastily replaced by former finance minister Pravin Gordhan in an attempt to steady the markets and transferred to head the Ministry of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

'We need to know'

At the time, Zuma had said that Nene was being moved to help establish a BRICS bank, but the job never materialised.

On Monday, Madonsela said former MP Vytjie Mentor, who claimed to have been offered the job of minister of public enterprises at the Guptas' home in Saxonwold, should also be quizzed.

"She may well be lying, but we need to know if she is lying or not."

She said former government spokesperson Themba Maseko also needed to be questioned over whether he was indeed pressured by President Jacob Zuma and businessman AJ Gupta to give business to the Guptas' The New Age newspaper.

"Again, Mr Maseko may well be lying," she said.

She said that had her former office received enough money to investigate the allegations, the probe would have been over and settled in three months.

'Why was Nene fired?'

The final report was held under lock and key by Parliament until finalisation of an interdict brought by Zuma, Van Rooyen and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who said they had not had a chance to address her concerns.

Madonsela then released an interview she had conducted with Zuma to show that he had been given a chance to respond and that, instead of returning for a meeting to provide further information, he had applied for an interdict against the release of the report.

The report was finally officially released by her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, when the interdict applications were withdrawn.

On Monday, Madonsela reiterated her recommendation that only the chief justice should appoint the commission of inquiry, as the allegations made in the report implicated Zuma as an interested party, and this justified the departure from the constitutional rule that only the president could appoint the commission.

Madonsela was addressing the club's lecture series, An Alternative State of the Nation.

"Why was Nene fired?" asked Madonsela.

"You demystify this matter in a commission."




Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Cape Town police station scuffle goes viral

51 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: Thuli Madonsela on ABSA investigations

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday January 14 2017-01-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 