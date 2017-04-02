 

Insourcing at UJ completed

2017-04-02 18:52

Sisa Canca, News24

Johannesburg - The University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Sunday said it had completed its insourcing project.

Deputy Vice Chancellor Employees and Student Affairs, Tumi Mketi, said the insourcing process was now concluded by the inclusion of the cleaning services staff.  

"The university set a target to finalise the insourcing of all concerned workers by the end of June 2017 and we are proud that this deadline was achieved and concluded two months ahead of time."

Mketi said the insourcing project, which was set up in 2015, had seen over 1 000 university employees, including gardening and ground workers and security officers, who were previously outsourced now employed directly by the university.

In addition to being insourced, the university said the employees would now enjoy improved working conditions and benefits.

"The university unequivocally supported the quest to provide decent working conditions, fair wages and improved benefits for these workers.

"Since the process commenced in 2015, the university accelerated the insourcing of outsourced workers, with improved working conditions and benefits extended to their children," said Mketi.

The insourcing of staff was done in various phases and facilitated by the Insourcing Task Team (ITT) which comprises various stakeholders like representatives from both the working staff and university management.

The first phase of recruitments was of gardening and ground workers in June 2015, and followed by another group of security staff in October.

The university said it was pleased with the headway made on insourcing.

"We are pleased to bring these workers into the UJ staff complement, which saw some doubling their monthly income. This step has gone a long way to improving the standard of living of the workers and their families," said Mketi.

Read more on:    university of johannesburg  |  johannesburg

