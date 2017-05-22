 

Inspection in loco to be held in Sinoxolo’s rape, murder trial

2017-05-22 05:02
Sinoxolo Mafevuka (Supplied)

Cape Town - An inspection in loco is expected to be held on Monday in the trial of two men accused of raping and killing Sinoxolo Mafevuka in Khayelitsha last year.

On Wednesday, lawyers for the two men had many questions about the lighting and conditions of the communal toilets in Khayelitsha where the 19-year-old was found.

Advocates Mornay Calitz and Shaid Bruinders, for Xolisa and Athabile Mafilika, took turns to cross-examine Constable Nomampondomise Gobodo on these aspects in the Western Cape High Court.

Gobodo, the State’s first witness, was stationed at Harare police station and was the first officer to arrive at the toilets last year.

She revealed under cross-examination that there was open access to the toilets before she cordoned the crime scene.

The men, who are cousins, had previously denied strangling Mafevuka on March 2, 2016, and dumping her body in a communal ablution block in SST Block, Town Two.

Her naked body was found slumped over a toilet. Her clothes had been stuffed into the cistern.

Calitz told the court that the teen was found with a rope around her body.

Bruinders wanted to know whether there was any sign of an object being dragged towards the toilet. This was after it emerged that a witness had allegedly seen the men dragging a body.

Bruinders then suggested that an inspection in loco was actually needed because it was confusing to only refer to photos.

The court said it was a good idea and granted the request.

