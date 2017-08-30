 

Interim board saved SABC from crash - Matisonn

2017-08-30 23:08

Jan Gerber, News24

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – One of the SABC’s interim board members believes they have turned the SABC around.

John Matisonn, currently serving on the interim board, was interviewed as a candidate to be appointed to the permanent SABC board on Wednesday.

The other four members of the interim board – chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama, her deputy Mthatha Tsedu, Krish Naidoo and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule - are all on the shortlist of 36 candidates to be interviewed by the portfolio committee on communications on Thursday and Friday.

The SABC’s image

Asked what he thinks the interim board’s biggest achievement is, Matisonn said he believes they have changed the SABC’s image.

"We took over a SABC that was heading for a crash, and we managed to tip the nose of the plain," said Matisonn, a veteran journalist who was blacklisted by the Apartheid era SABC in the 1980’s.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme asked him if he experienced any political interference in his current stint at the public broadcaster.

"There has been nothing significant, but one gets signals indirectly that people want things done in a certain way," he said.

Political pressure

He said political interference is very damaging to the SABC. This was a sentiment shared by all the candidates interviewed.

Seipati Khumalo, a journalism lecturer who previously worked two years at the Gupta-affiliated ANN7, was asked by ANC MP Mondli Gungubele for her views on editorial independence.

"It is very important that it is protected. If it is not, if there is infiltration, that is when we see restrictions on reporting," she said.

Van Damme asked her to describe ANN7’s editorial policies.

"Honestly, a lot of interference," said Khumalo.

Van Damme said she asked because they need people "with backbones of steel" to serve on the board.

Business interests

DA MP Gavin Davis asked Dinkanyane Mohuba, dean of students at the University of Limpopo, about allegations that he moves in the same business circles as former ANC premier of Limpopo, Cassel Mothale.

Mohuba said he has no business interests with Mathale, except that they stay in same suburb in Polokwane.

Davis also asked him about allegations that he awarded illegal contracts to members of the ANC Youth League.

Mohuba said these were "malicious" fabrications by a journalist and that he didn’t serve on the university’s procurement committee.

The ANC’s Polokwane conference

Davis then asked him if he persuaded the university to host the ANC’s Polokwane conference in 2007.

"And [do] you regret it given that the ANC didn’t pay and owe R6 million?" Davis added.

Mohuba said the university appointed him to be the project manager for the conference and therefore had to meet with the ANC in Limpopo.

"I had an opportunity to meet very important people," said Mohuba.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said: "We live in a serious era of poverty of integrity. I am unsatisfied with the way in which you dealt with questions from Honourable Davis. What exactly is your relationship with Cassel Mothale?"

Ndlozi complained that the university is very poor, and that the ANC did not pay for the conference that he said "gave us the wrong president".

"In 2006 I was asked to head the project and work with the Limpopo chairperson (of the ANC) and that was Cassel Mothale," said Mohuba.

He said the ANC paid the R6 million three years ago.

Ensuring accountability and compliance with laws and procedures to restore the SABC was the golden thread through the first day of interviews on Wednesday.

Read more on:    sabc  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dlamini-Zuma's message to ANC's winners and losers

2017-08-30 22:37

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: EFF honour Kathrada 'death wish' on Robben Island
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, August 30 2017-08-30 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 