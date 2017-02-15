 

Ipid in spotlight in Parliament

2017-02-15 05:26

Thulani Gqirana, News24

IPID chief Robert McBride (Paul Herman, News24)

IPID chief Robert McBride (Paul Herman, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Police watchdog IPID will brief Parliament’s police committee on Wednesday, for the first time since the return of Robert McBride as its head.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will present its Budget Review and Recommendations Report to MPs and brief them on its high-profile cases.

This is expected to include the investigation against acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane for alleged corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

IPID is looking into how he managed to pay for an R8m home in the luxurious Sable Hills Waterfront Estate, north of Pretoria, on a career policeman's salary.

The public war between Phahlane and IPID intensified this week with the arrest of investigator Paul O’Sullivan and lawyer Sarah Jane Trent. They are also investigating Phahlane.


Read more on:    ipid  |  robert mcbride  |  parliament

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Armyworm invasion must be declared a national disaster, says DA

2017-02-14 22:40

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
FULL SESSION: SONA debate in Parliament

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday February 14 results 2017-02-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 