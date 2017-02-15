Ipid in spotlight in Parliament

Cape Town – Police watchdog IPID will brief Parliament’s police committee on Wednesday, for the first time since the return of Robert McBride as its head.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will present its Budget Review and Recommendations Report to MPs and brief them on its high-profile cases.

This is expected to include the investigation against acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane for alleged corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

IPID is looking into how he managed to pay for an R8m home in the luxurious Sable Hills Waterfront Estate, north of Pretoria, on a career policeman's salary.

The public war between Phahlane and IPID intensified this week with the arrest of investigator Paul O’Sullivan and lawyer Sarah Jane Trent. They are also investigating Phahlane.



