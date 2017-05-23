 

IPID, SAPS stand off 'worrisome' - Mbalula

2017-05-23 22:42

Paul Herman, News24

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula delivering his pre-budget vote speech to the media in Parliament. (Paul Herman, News24)

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula delivering his pre-budget vote speech to the media in Parliament. (Paul Herman, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has admitted the relationship breakdown between the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and the police, which was on display in Parliament last week, was "worrisome".

Mbalula told journalists in Parliament on Tuesday that he was fully aware of the impasse between IPID and the SAPS when they were summoned to appear before the portfolio committee on police a week ago.

"It is worrisome the posture that was taken before the committee, but nonetheless the portfolio committee called for that," he said at a pre-budget press briefing.

"They basically called for both structures to appear, and it was a situation of back-and-forth, in terms of accusations and counter-accusations."

He said as police minister, they must understand their legal responsibility first before he can act.

"IPID must do its work, within the prescripts of the law, and at the same time ensure that those cases of police corruption are brought to book.

"They must selfishly guard their own independence."

Mbalula admitted that IPID was not enjoying the funding it deserved, after IPID head Robert McBride told Parliament earlier this month that they were struggling to stay afloat.

He said it was a matter worth exploring.

"We don't have any issue with regards to the investigations of any police official, be it the [acting] national police commissioner or anyone else.

"We are looking at the issue, and we will respond when we are ready."

Phahlane accusations

Mbalula deflected questions about the acting national police commissioner's accusations that IPID had been "captured" by private investigator Paul O'Sullivan.

He said Phahlane probably had cogent reasons for his belief, and that journalists should ask Phahlane himself.

"I'm not his spokesperson, I'm his minister. So you should ask him."

He said it was worrisome for him if IPID was not going to be IPID, but something else.

"I want IPID to expose rogue behaviour, and bring it to book. I want them to be fully funded so they have got the capacity.

"If they do not have capacity, they will fall into the hands of people with agendas. But I don't discuss national security with journalists, I talk about it in my cocoon."

New permanent police commissioner

He said the department will embark on the process of finding a new permanent police commissioner in the coming months, as suspended police commissioner Riah Phiyega's term comes to an end in June.

"Before the end of the year, we will have another sheriff in town."

Mbalula also touched on his ministry's upcoming budget, R87bn, and what plans he has for his department going forward.

Various policies have been revised on his instruction, including the functioning of the detective services, the management of serial rape and murder, an anti-gang strategy, a "use of force" policy, and removing barriers to reporting on sexual offences and violent crimes.

"Here in South Africa, there is no thug or gangster that can stop us from searching them.

"It threatens our national security if some of our police force members are accused of being in the pockets of the gangsters."

He also reaffirmed that the white paper on establishing a single, unified police service was in consultation phase.

Read more on:    police  |  ipid  |  kgomotso phahlane  |  fikile mbalula

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Things are getting rough for Zuma - analyst

29 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Irate Pat Naidoo explains Eskom process during Molefe reappointment
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 23 results 2017-05-23 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 