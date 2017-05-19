 

IPID to investigate death of Mpumalanga boy killed during protest

2017-05-19 22:23

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

iStock

iStock

Mpumalanga - Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after a 16-year-old Mpumalanga boy was shot on Friday.

The boy was shot and killed during a protest in Standerton, Mpumalanga, police spokesperson Leonard Hlati told News24.

It was not clear who shot the boy. Another boy was injured during the incident, Hlati said.

He said the incident happened when community members marched to the police station.

Hlati said the case has since been handed to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for further investigation.

"They wanted to handover a memorandum for alleged corruption at the municipal offices. They wanted immediate arrests," he said.

He declined to give more details on the alleged corruption in the municipality.

He said during the march, residents went on the rampage and closed roads.

"There were allegations that the police were firing rubber bullets and live rounds - there were also other allegations that protesters were also firing at them, but we don't know what really happened,” Hlati said.

He said eight people were arrested for public violence.

"The situation was still tense in the area," Hlati said.

Read more on:    mbombela  |  protests  |  crime

