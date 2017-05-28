'Irreplaceable' paintings destroyed in Lanzerac hotel fire

What To Read Next

Firefighters on the scene at the Lanzerac Hotel & Spa. (Michelle Linnert, Tygerburger)

Cape Town - Firefighters battled on Sunday morning to extinguish a fire which broke out earlier at the Lanzerac Hotel & Spa in Stellenbosch.

"It's so sad," Winston Cowie, the chief executive officer, said around 04:00 as he watched the flames.

Netwerk24 reported that the fire broke out at 03:00 on Sunday.



The fire started in a building right next to the centuries-old Lanzerac mansion.

Parts of the reception, some of the living rooms and the hotel's restaurant, The Governor's Hall, were in flames.

"I can’t even describe how I feel. There is a closet inside, imported from France, worth more than R600 000 - now gone. The paintings; irreplaceable.

"We are lucky that it is happening at this building, which was built between 1926 and 1927, and not the mansion. We prevented the fire from spreading there. We then tried to get everyone to safety. Thank goodness that it only burned at one place."

Responding to a question about the security of the building, Cowie said he could not even think about it at this stage.

"Our biggest concern was everyone's safety and that the fire be extinguished."

Other accommodation would be arranged for guests.

A visitor said there had earlier been an explosion.

The cause of the fire still has to be investigated.