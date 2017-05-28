 

'Irreplaceable' paintings destroyed in Lanzerac hotel fire

2017-05-28 17:11

Michelle Linnert, Netwerk24

Firefighters on the scene at the Lanzerac Hotel & Spa. (Michelle Linnert, Tygerburger)

Firefighters on the scene at the Lanzerac Hotel & Spa. (Michelle Linnert, Tygerburger)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Firefighters battled on Sunday morning to extinguish a fire which broke out earlier at the Lanzerac Hotel & Spa in Stellenbosch.

"It's so sad," Winston Cowie, the chief executive officer, said around 04:00 as he watched the flames.

Netwerk24 reported that the fire broke out at 03:00 on Sunday.

The fire started in a building right next to the centuries-old Lanzerac mansion.

Parts of the reception, some of the living rooms and the hotel's restaurant, The Governor's Hall, were in flames.

"I can’t even describe how I feel. There is a closet inside, imported from France, worth more than R600 000 - now gone. The paintings; irreplaceable.

"We are lucky that it is happening at this building, which was built between 1926 and 1927, and not the mansion. We prevented the fire from spreading there. We then tried to get everyone to safety. Thank goodness that it only burned at one place."

Responding to a question about the security of the building, Cowie said he could not even think about it at this stage.

"Our biggest concern was everyone's safety and that the fire be extinguished."

Other accommodation would be arranged for guests.

A visitor said there had earlier been an explosion.

The cause of the fire still has to be investigated.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma, Guptas lead SA's shadow criminal state - Maimane

2017-05-28 16:02

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Soweto residents stand up against women abuse
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 27 May 2017-05-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 