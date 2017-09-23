 

It’s that ‘silly season’ – SABC on ANCWL criticism

2017-09-23 20:34

James de Villiers

Bathabile Dlamini. (File, Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press)

Bathabile Dlamini. (File, Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press)

Cape Town – The ANCWL’s criticism of the SABC TV news is just a part of the "silly season" leading up to the ruling party’s elective conference, SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Saturday evening.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, the women’s league accused the public broadcaster of advocating patriarchy by referring to presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as "Mini-Zuma" and "Zuma’s ex-wife”.

Kganyago said he is unaware of instances where the public broadcaster referred to Dlamini-Zuma by such descriptions.

"I don’t think it is necessary for us to comment on that. It is a part of the silly season leading up to the elective conference, where everyone is accusing us of doing our jobs incorrectly," Kganyago said.

He said the SABC will continue to "not pick a side" and avoid getting involved in ANC’s internal campaigns.

In the statement, ANCWL secretary general Meokgo Matuba said it recently became evident that SABC TV news "has been co-opted by the advocates of patriarchy and cheerleaders of male chauvinism".

"[They] run a malicious and barbaric agenda that is aimed at stripping off the dignity and identity of Cde Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma," Matuba said.

Matuba called on the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) and ministry of women to condemn the "malicious agenda by SABC TV News".

"No amount of malicious attacks by praise singers of patriarchy and advocates of male chauvinism will erase her struggle and academic credentials."

The ANCWL also call on the Minister of Communications Ayanda Dlodlo to demand answers from the SABC’s board on the matter.

The league officially endorsed Dlamini-Zuma for ANC president in January.

Since then, the league's president Bathabile Dlamini has been seen attending several campaign events with Dlamini-Zuma.

In Limpopo, the league went as far as banning members from attending events of Dlamini-Zuma’s opponent, Cyril Ramaphosa, in its uniform.

Read more on:    ancwl  |  sabc  |  nkosa­zana dlamini-zuma

