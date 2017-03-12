Jailed mafioso’s past to be resurrected

Cape Town – Italian mafioso Vito Palazzolo’s past may come back to
haunt him this week when a court case focusing on investigations into him
proceeds.
Palazzolo,
who for years was based in South Africa, is currently jailed in Italy.
In 2009,
he was sentenced in absentia to nine years' imprisonment by an Italian court
for having an association with the Mafia.
He was
arrested in Thailand in 2012 on an Interpol notice as he was travelling back to
South Africa.
Palazzolo went
on to be extradited from Thailand to Italy.
Questions
among some in the police and other sectors have always remained about why
Palazzolo was never simply arrested in this country and then extradited to
Italy.
There
have also been questions about whether Palazzolo was protected by high-ranking
government officials.
This
week, investigations into the mafioso are set to come under the spotlight when
a case by Major-General Andre Lincoln, who is claiming R15 million in damages
from the minister of safety and security (now the minister of police), goes
ahead in the Western Cape High Court.
Lincoln
was discharged from the police in 2003 over the Palazzolo matter, amidst
allegations he was protecting the mafioso.
But he
was reinstated in 2010 after being acquitted of the charges.
Lincoln's
claims matter is set to start on Monday.
In 1996
Lincoln was appointed by former president Nelson Mandela as the head of the
presidential investigation task unit.
Presidential
probe
A court
document in the Lincoln claim matter says he was appointed "to investigate
allegations of police corruption in the Western Cape and the alleged activities
of Mr Roberto [Vito] Palazzolo, who was a suspected member of the Sicilian
Mafia [Cosa Nostra]".
In a
transcript of previous related court proceedings, in News24’s possession and
which date back to 2002, some of the probes into Palazzolo are detailed.
At the
time Peter Viljoen, better known by the first name Piet and then a former
member of the presidential task unit who had also investigated Palazzolo,
testified about the investigation.
"The
original mandate was to investigate Vito Palazzolo and any government
officials, but I think there were names mentioned of public servants that could
be involved with him in these crimes."
Infiltrated
Lincoln
had got close to Palazzolo under the ruse that he could help him.
It was
his way of getting information.
He had
even travelled to Angola with Palazzolo to probe mining contracts.
But
Viljoen testified that information gathered had piled up.
"The
unhappiness about that was that there was no one to do anything with this
information."
Lincoln
also had not been sure what to do with it.
Palazzolo
was under investigation for an array of matters and linked to several other
probes.
Murder links and illegal gun
Viljoen had testified that he had a draft affidavit from Palazzolo
on the murder of South West Africa People’s Organisation (Swapo) activist Anton
Lebowski.
Lebowski was killed in Windhoek on September 12, 1989.
Lincoln had wanted Viljoen to see if he could assist in this case.
In a 1997 consultation,
Palazzolo acknowledged he was in possession of a firearm.
"And we all knew he didn’t have a licence on record,"
Viljoen said.
Palazzolo was also accused of intimidating Lincoln via an underworld kingpin, who was later murdered
in 2011.
Information gathered
When Lincoln was arrested on various charges, Viljoen had started
probing Palazzolo.
Viljoen had testified that all information about Palazzolo was at
that stage with the now-defunct Scorpions.
"Everything about Vito Palazzolo is with the Scorpions. I
have 14 lever arch files that are with them."
It was not immediately clear what had become of this information.