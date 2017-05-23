 

Jeff Radebe 'sorry' for explicit sex texts, emails

2017-05-23 12:55
Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe. (Photo: GCIS)

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe. (Photo: GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe has apologised for exchanging explicit SMSes with a government employee.

According to The Star newspaper, Radebe submitted an "unreserved" apology for the behaviour, which saw him ask for nude images of a government information service (GCIS) worker.

The Sunday Times earlier identified the employee as 29-year-old presidential photographer, Siyasanga Mbambani.

READ: Alleged sex texts 'could end Radebe's presidential hopes'

The SMSes and email correspondence between the minister and Mbambani go back to 2014 and its revelation could have a negative impact on Radebe's chances of becoming ANC president, Netwerk24 reported.

It is alleged that Mbambani was suspended for her style of dress by the GCIS.

Radebe, who is married to Bridgette Radebe, apologised for the "embarrassment" he had caused his family, the ANC and South Africans.

ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela expressed her disappointed at Radebe's actions, but nevertheless endorsed him as an "outstanding leader of our movement", The Star reported.

Read more on:    anc  |  jeff radebe  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We prayed in the street' - SA priest on Manchester bomb attack

2017-05-23 12:36

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Irate Pat Naidoo explains Eskom process during Molefe reappointment
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 20 May 2017-05-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 