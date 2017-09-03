JHB city official arrested for illegal property sale

Johannesburg - A Johannesburg municipality official has been arrested and charged with theft after she allegedly sold property illegally, the city’s mayor Herman Mashaba said on Sunday.

“In July 2017, Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) received a complaint from the Department of Housing on the alleged illegal sale of a municipal flat… [in] South Hills in the South of Johannesburg,” he said in a statement.

The GFIS then conducted an investigation and unearthed how a programme co-ordinator at the social development department had allocated the flat unlawfully after the rightful tenant died in January 2016.

“[The official] then approached the new tenant and informed them that she was in charge of the flat and was selling it for R50 000,” said Mashaba.

“A deal was then concluded; both parties agreed that the money would be paid in monthly instalments.”

The new tenant then allegedly paid the official a deposit of R6 000 and a monthly rental of R2 000 from February 2016 until March this year.

“A total of R24 000 was paid to the official.”

Following the investigation, the official was arrested on Thursday this week and has subsequently appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

“This administration will make every effort to pursue the prosecution of corrupt individuals and recoup money owed to the city’s residents,” said Mashaba.





