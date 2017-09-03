 

JHB city official arrested for illegal property sale

2017-09-03 18:22

News24 Correspondent

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - A Johannesburg municipality official has been arrested and charged with theft after she allegedly sold property illegally, the city’s mayor Herman Mashaba said on Sunday.

“In July 2017, Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) received a complaint from the Department of Housing on the alleged illegal sale of a municipal flat… [in] South Hills in the South of Johannesburg,” he said in a statement.

The GFIS then conducted an investigation and unearthed how a programme co-ordinator at the social development department had allocated the flat unlawfully after the rightful tenant died in January 2016. 

“[The official] then approached the new tenant and informed them that she was in charge of the flat and was selling it for R50 000,” said Mashaba.

“A deal was then concluded; both parties agreed that the money would be paid in monthly instalments.”

The new tenant then allegedly paid the official a deposit of R6 000 and a monthly rental of R2 000 from February 2016 until March this year.

“A total of R24 000 was paid to the official.”

Following the investigation, the official was arrested on Thursday this week and has subsequently appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

“This administration will make every effort to pursue the prosecution of corrupt individuals and recoup money owed to the city’s residents,” said Mashaba.


 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  local government

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Slain police officers leave a legacy

2017-09-03 17:31

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: 'We take full responsibility for deceased Kusasalethu miners' - Motsepe
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 2 2017-09-02 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 