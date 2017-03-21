 

JMPD officer in ICU after being shot during roadblock

2017-03-21 13:37

Amanda Khoza, News24

(JMPD)

(JMPD)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officer is in ICU in hospital after he was shot while conducting a stop and search roadblock in Ivory Park on Monday.

MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun said on Tuesday that two JMPD officers were conducting a roadblock on Freedom Drive in Ivory Park Extension 2 at around 12:20 when they pulled over a suspicious looking white bakkie.

"Four male occupants exited the vehicle and one gunman fired his R5-automatic rifle at the officers,” Sun said.  

The officers returned fire with their 9mm service pistols and during the exchange, one of the officers was shot in the arm and leg. 

The suspects fled the scene and the vehicle was later recovered at Tembisa Hostel.

No arrests have been made, he said.

During further investigations, it was revealed that the suspects had also robbed a business near the vicinity where the officers were conducting their operation.

“This is the second incident during the past month where gunmen opened fire on JMPD officers with R5-automatic rifles. It is cause for concern that criminals in the city are so heavily armed,” Sun said. 

Read more on:    jmpd  |  johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH - Man banned from Spur after trying to overturn table in heated argument

2017-03-21 12:04

Inside News24

 

/News
How much do children know about their rights?

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 