 

Joburg boy, 7, killed after shop gate falls on him

2017-03-31 20:40

Jenna Etheridge, News24

(Supplied by ER24)

Cape Town – A 7-year-old boy was killed when a large gate outside a shop fell on top of him in the Johannesburg CBD on Friday, said paramedics.

Bystanders managed to lift the gate off the child before paramedics arrived at around 14:00, said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

Paramedics found that the boy had sustained severe head injuries and showed no signs of life.

Vermaak said nothing could be done for him.

He said community members became hostile towards the shop owner after the child was declared dead.

"Members of the police managed to calm them down and cordoned off the area," he said.

The police are investigating.

