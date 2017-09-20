 

Joburg businessman released after a month in captivity

2017-09-20 19:48

James de Villiers

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The Bangladeshi businessman who was abducted while heading home from his fast food outlet in Lenasia, Johannesburg, in August, was released by his kidnappers on Thursday, Gauteng Police said on Monday. 

Hossain Nahid, 39, was dropped off in the Johannesburg central business district on Thursday afternoon, after being held captive for over a month, Lenasia police spokesperson Khalipha Mvula told News24. 

"He was assaulted repeatedly by the kidnappers and severely bruised," Mvula said. 

Nahid did not remember where he was held captive, but Mvula said investigations were at an advanced stage.

"Arrests are imminent, the suspects must be held accountable."

Mvula said no ransom had been demanded for Nahid’s release, and that it was unclear why his abductors had decided to release him, or why was taken hostage in the first place. 

Nahid was abducted on Sunday, August 20, while travelling with three shop assistants in a green Nissan 1400.

Mvula said the suspects had blocked off Nahid's car, before approaching it and taking the shop assistants' cellphones. 

They had then dragged Nahid out of the vehicle and forced him into a Quantum before driving away.

Mvula said this was an "isolated incident" in the Lenasia cluster.

"I am not aware of any case of its kind taking place in this area recently."

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Grade 5 pupil dies after being hit by truck

2017-09-20 19:14

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Parts from 83 burnt SANDF vehicles were very valuable - Army chief
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:02 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Kommetjie 20:01 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, September 19 2017-09-19 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 