 

Joburg Social Movement rejects Mashaba's claims of ANC affiliation

2017-02-23 22:24

Nation Nyoka and Sisa Canca, News24

Joburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba (Jabu Kumalo, City Press)

Joburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba (Jabu Kumalo, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The Johannesburg Social Movement on Thursday denied Mayor Herman Mashaba’s claims that it was an ANC-aligned organisation.

It was not a party-aligned movement and they had members from the DA, IFP, and EFF in their ranks, JSM spokesperson Tshepang Mokgatla said.

“That is why even when councillors of the ANC walked out of council to come and speak to us, we refused to speak to any of them. We are here to speak to Mashaba and the speaker of council.”

The movement’s members marched to the Johannesburg City Council earlier on Thursday, in protest against what they claimed was Mashaba’s decision to close several job-creating projects his predecessor Parks Tau started in 2014.

"Today's march was led by the JSM, an organisation set up by ANC members to discredit the new administration," said Mashaba in a statement.

The projects included Jozi@Work, which employed more than 8 000 people.

Mayoral spokesperson Tony Taverna-Turisan said claims of job losses were “absurd and completely false”. 

“The 8 000 people they are talking about still have their jobs, and what we’re planning to do is employing community people directly and cutting out the agents who are the middle-men.”

People would still have their jobs when the Jozi@Work project relaunched in six months, he said.

Mashaba said that the ANC caucus left the council meeting at the Johannesburg City Council to address party members outside, and violence broke out when JSM member tried to get in.

JSM claimed the march turned violent when Mashaba refused to accept their memorandum, despite initially agreeing to do so.

Some protesters were arrested and taken to the Hillbrow police station. They were expected to appear in court on Monday.

Mokgatla said JSM welcomed Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s announcement, during his state of the province address on Monday, to rescue these jobs.

Mashaba claimed Mokgatla was trying to destabilise the city’s administration as a bitter ANC member who lost Ward 125 to the DA in the August 3 local government elections.

JSM’s Stan Itshegetseng said Mashaba had sent workers letters informing them that the Jozi Bread program would be terminated from February 18.

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  eff  |  johannesburg social movement  |  ifp  |  herman mashaba  |  johannesburg  |  protests  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Please learn from this horror' - EFF tells Makhura

2017-02-23 21:23

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
I'm still the same Siya - new Stormers captain Siya Kolisi

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 22 2017-02-22 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 